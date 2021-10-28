Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Beast Boy and Superboy Keep Working on a Tough Case on 'Involuntary'

Beast Boy and Superboy Keep Working on a Tough Case on ‘Involuntary’

They continue to search for clues on who was responsible for killing someone on Mars

by

involuntary, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

The search for clues continues on ‘Involuntary’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, something was going on with Beast Boy. He seemed quicker to anger than usual and this made Superboy worried about him. Meanwhile the wedding preparations continued and things seemed to be going smoothly on this front, at least for a while. During a moment with the men doing their part Gar decided to do something drastic. This put Connor is serious danger and things didn’t look good for either of them. Thankfully someone close to Gar was able to help him out in time. As this episode came to a close it looked like someone had an alliance with Apokolips. Now the search for clues continues on ‘Involuntary’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

involuntary, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

You can read the premise for ‘Involuntary’ here:

Answers come to light as Beast Boy, Miss Martian, and Superboy uncover an awful truth.

involuntary, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Beast Boy seems to be doing better at the start of this episode. Connor and Gar continue their search for clues of who was responsible for killing someone on Mars years ago. The trail appears to have gone cold until Megan decides to help out. This brings to light something interesting which gives them a potential suspect. After they talk with them they begin to piece together what might have happened that night. At a birthday celebration for the prince all at once Connor, Gar and Megan realize who was responsible for the death of the king. Shortly after this happens it looks like the everyone at the celebration is in danger thanks to a bomb. Connor acts fast to get rid of it but it could end up being at a huge cost. As this episode comes to a close someone is not doing good after losing someone close to them.

involuntary, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Young Justice: Phantoms ‘Involuntary’ is available now on HBO Max.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

