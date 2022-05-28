Get Daily Email
Obi-Wan Tries to Live a Simple Life in 'Part 1'

Obi-Wan Tries to Live a Simple Life in ‘Part 1’

We see him years later on Tatooine trying his best to live a quiet, peaceful life on Part 1 of this show

part 1, obi-wan kenobi, miniseries, star wars, science fiction, action, adventure, review, lucasfilm, disney plus

Obi-Wan is still haunted by his past in ‘Part 1’

Disney has done a great job with Star Wars so far. We have seen new stories get told, and some really great TV shows. The Mandalorian has been wonderful, and I had a blast watching The Bad Batch season 1. When I first heard about Obi-Wan Kenobi I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get a screener for part 1 and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for Part 1 here:

When agents of the Empire pose a new threat, Obi-Wan Kenobi emerges after years of hiding.

We see Obi-Wan living a simple life at the start of this episode. He has a job and tries his best to keep in the shadows. When he tries to give someone a gift, Uncle Owen decides to have a chat with him. Some Inquisitors show up and it puts Owen in an interesting spot. When an old friend asks Obi-Wan for help, he decides to take a big risk. As this episode comes to a close, Obi-Wan heads out on a new adventure.

Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘Part 1’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

