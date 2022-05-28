Obi-Wan Tries to Live a Simple Life in ‘Part 1’

Obi-Wan is still haunted by his past in ‘Part 1’

Disney has done a great job with Star Wars so far. We have seen new stories get told, and some really great TV shows. The Mandalorian has been wonderful, and I had a blast watching The Bad Batch season 1. When I first heard about Obi-Wan Kenobi I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get a screener for part 1 and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for Part 1 here:

When agents of the Empire pose a new threat, Obi-Wan Kenobi emerges after years of hiding.

We see Obi-Wan living a simple life at the start of this episode. He has a job and tries his best to keep in the shadows. When he tries to give someone a gift, Uncle Owen decides to have a chat with him. Some Inquisitors show up and it puts Owen in an interesting spot. When an old friend asks Obi-Wan for help, he decides to take a big risk. As this episode comes to a close, Obi-Wan heads out on a new adventure.

Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘Part 1’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.