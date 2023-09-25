Bender is Given a Difficult Mission in ‘All The Way Down’

A realistic simulation gets created in ‘All The Way Down’

Last time on Futurama, we heard three wacky stories. One had the crew being wind up toys, the next they were all cars, and in the third they were rubber duckies and plastic eggs. We saw them deal with tough questions, and solve a mystery or two along the way. As each story came to a close, we saw them all learn a good lesson. Now the professor has created a simulation in ‘All The Way Down’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘All The Way Down’ here:

The crew investigates whether the universe is a simulation.

The professor has big news at the beginning of this episode. He has created a simulation of the planet express crew and the known universe. At first the effects are not good, but we see the crew go on a pretty fun mission. When the power output is too great, the professor comes up with a way to fix that issue. Because of this, the simulation starts looking much more realistic. When this simulation starts to wonder if they are real or not, the professor has Bender go inside to give them some bad news. Bender can’t bring himself to do it, and it looks like he might be stuck in there forever. Yet as this episode comes to a close, the professor comes up with a solution that makes life in this simulation much better.

Futurama ‘All The Way Down’ is available now on Hulu. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.