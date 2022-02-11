Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Billions Season 1-5 on Showmax

Billions Season 1-5 on Showmax

The series has also been nominated for two GLAAD media awards for outstanding drama series.

It’s adapt or die as the struggle for power becomes a fight for survival in the new season of Billions. Alliances crumble as Bobby Axelrod (Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis from Homeland) and Chuck Rhoades (Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti from Sideways) go head to head once more.

Billions has a 91% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a score of 8.4/10 on IMDB. Paul Giamatti was nominated for a 2020 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor, with Asia Kate Dillon nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The series has also been nominated for two GLAAD Media awards for Outstanding Drama Series.

Asia Kate Dillon (John Wick: Chapter 3 and Orange Is The New Black) and Critics Choice nominee Maggie Siff (Sons of Anarchy) both return, as Taylor Mason and Wendy Rhoades respectively, while Season 5 ushers in a new threat to Axe’s rule in the form of social impact pioneer Mike Prince (played by Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll from House of Cards). Golden Globe winner Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife, Hot Zone) also joins the cast as Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author Catherine Brant.

Seasons 1-5 are all on Showmax.

This post was previously published on theplumlist.com under a Creative Commons License.

***

About The Plum List

The Plum List highlights the best shows and movies to stream on Netflix, Showmax, DStv and Amazon Prime in South Africa. Find more shows and reviews on theplumlist.com.

Content licensed here under a Creative Commons 4.0 license. Sharing and reposting info here.

