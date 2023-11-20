Get Daily Email
A Car Learns a Good Lesson in 'Buster Gets Back on Track'

A Car Learns a Good Lesson in ‘Buster Gets Back on Track’

After a car has a setback, going somewhere ends up helping them learn a good lesson

buster gets back on track, children's fiction, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

A great tale gets told in ‘Buster Gets Back on Track’

I enjoyed reading Buster’s Trip to Victory Lane. This book took readers of all ages on a thrilling adventure. When I heard about Buster Gets Back on Track I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Buster Gets Back on Track here:

Buster and the rest of the Punchy Motorsports team need to ace some brand-new moves at racing school. But when Buster struggles during practice, he gets hot under the hood–and accelerates out of there. After he turns down a path in the woods, Buster discovers a racing team unlike any he’s encountered. These large military vehicles know a thing or two about keeping cool under pressure, and their dirt track–complete with tire-sucking swamps and razor-sharp rocks–proves it!

Will Buster’s off-road challenge show him how to stay calm even when things go wrong, or will Buster’s emotions spin out of control?

I had a blast reading this book. We see Buster facing some difficulties, and it causes them to make a rash decision. This leads them to somewhere that helps them learn a good lesson. Once this story comes to a close, we see something amazing happen. Kids will have a great time reading this book.

Buster Gets Back on Track it out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

