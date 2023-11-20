A Car Learns a Good Lesson in ‘Buster Gets Back on Track’

A great tale gets told in ‘Buster Gets Back on Track’

I enjoyed reading Buster’s Trip to Victory Lane. This book took readers of all ages on a thrilling adventure. When I heard about Buster Gets Back on Track I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Buster Gets Back on Track here:

Buster and the rest of the Punchy Motorsports team need to ace some brand-new moves at racing school. But when Buster struggles during practice, he gets hot under the hood–and accelerates out of there. After he turns down a path in the woods, Buster discovers a racing team unlike any he’s encountered. These large military vehicles know a thing or two about keeping cool under pressure, and their dirt track–complete with tire-sucking swamps and razor-sharp rocks–proves it! Will Buster’s off-road challenge show him how to stay calm even when things go wrong, or will Buster’s emotions spin out of control?

I had a blast reading this book. We see Buster facing some difficulties, and it causes them to make a rash decision. This leads them to somewhere that helps them learn a good lesson. Once this story comes to a close, we see something amazing happen. Kids will have a great time reading this book.

Buster Gets Back on Track it out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.