Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Check Out This Action Packed ‘Borderlands’ Trailer

Check Out This Action Packed ‘Borderlands’ Trailer

Get your first look at this explosive trailer where a group of misfits try to find a rare treasure

by Leave a Comment

borderlands, action, science fiction, comedy, jamie lee curtis, jack black, kevin hart, trailer, review, lionsgate

Look at this ‘Borderlands’ trailer

I can’t say I have ever played any of the Borderlands video games. I have heard good things about them, just never had a chance to try any of them out. Fans of all ages love this series, and it is has only grown in popularity over the years. Earlier this week the first trailer for this movie was released and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for the Borderlands film here:

Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B.

Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wise-ass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.

There is a ton of action in this trailer. We see all kinds of explosions and this team taking on some powerful monsters. The cast seems to have a blast playing their characters, especially Jack Black as Claptrap. Once this trailer comes to a close, it is clear this adventure has only just begun.

The Borderlands movie arrives August 9th. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x