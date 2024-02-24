Check Out This Action Packed ‘Borderlands’ Trailer

Look at this ‘Borderlands’ trailer

I can’t say I have ever played any of the Borderlands video games. I have heard good things about them, just never had a chance to try any of them out. Fans of all ages love this series, and it is has only grown in popularity over the years. Earlier this week the first trailer for this movie was released and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for the Borderlands film here:

Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a wise-ass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.

There is a ton of action in this trailer. We see all kinds of explosions and this team taking on some powerful monsters. The cast seems to have a blast playing their characters, especially Jack Black as Claptrap. Once this trailer comes to a close, it is clear this adventure has only just begun.

The Borderlands movie arrives August 9th. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.