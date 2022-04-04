Check out This Deluxe Donkey Kong Action Figure

Look at this Deluxe Donkey Kong action figure

I have been a fan of Nintendo since I was a kid. I played many of the video games and even watched some episodes of The Super Mario Super Show. In my adulthood I continue to play a number of Nintendo games and have enjoyed each one. When I first heard about this Deluxe Donkey Kong action figure I hoped I might get to write about it. Here is my thoughts on this deluxe action figure.

One of our biggest video game buddies has really come up in the world. First, he was just chucking barrels at Mario, then he was building up speed on the race track, and finally, he was earning his banana hoard back in his own game series! But now you can bring this Super Mario 6″ Scale Donkey Kong Action Figure home and make him the crowning piece in your collection! Pose him in a friendly or intimidating state and this hero (or villain) will be your very own gaming trophy!

This Donkey Kong Deluxe action figure is available now on Fun.com. You can follow this company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

