Check Out This Exclusive Mickey Mouse Dia De Los Muertos Backpack

Check Out This Exclusive Mickey Mouse Dia De Los Muertos Backpack

Look at this exclusive Mickey Mouse Loungefly backpack available for pre-order now

Look at this exclusive Mickey Mouse backpack

*this is an affiliate article

Loungefly has made some amazing looking backpacks. Many of them help bring pivotal moments from beloved Disney films to life and fans love adding them to their collections. Entertainment Earth announced a new exclusive glow in the dark Mickey Mouse backpack and here is my thoughts on it.

(c) Loungefly

Mickey Dia De Los Muertos Backpack

This exclusive backpack turned out great. The details are amazing and put some new spins on this beloved character. The glow in the dark feature is a nice touch and adds a spooky element to this backpack. You can learn more about this item here.

This Mickey Mouse Dia De Los Muertos Exclusive backpack arrives February 2023. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

