Check Out This Exclusive Mickey Mouse Dia De Los Muertos Backpack

Look at this exclusive Mickey Mouse backpack

Loungefly has made some amazing looking backpacks. Many of them help bring pivotal moments from beloved Disney films to life and fans love adding them to their collections. Entertainment Earth announced a new exclusive glow in the dark Mickey Mouse backpack and here is my thoughts on it.

This exclusive backpack turned out great. The details are amazing and put some new spins on this beloved character. The glow in the dark feature is a nice touch and adds a spooky element to this backpack. You can learn more about this item here.

This Mickey Mouse Dia De Los Muertos Exclusive backpack arrives February 2023. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

