Check Out This Jurassic Park Funko NFT Set

Look at this Jurassic Park Funko NFT set

Jurassic Park did very well when it first came out. It spawned two sequels, and three more sequels after that. Over the years, Funko has made a fair amount of Pops from this series of movies. Recently, Funko announced a Jurassic Park NFT set and here is my thoughts on it.

This is a pretty nice looking Funko NFT set. Having the Mosquito in Amber being the Grail makes sense, and it turned out great. I like how the T-Rex looks, and having the banner in there was a nice touch by Funko. You can learn more about this NFT set here.

This Jurassic Park Funko NFT set drops September 19th at 11am PT/ 2pm ET. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.