Check Out These ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’ Toys

Look at these ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’ Toys

Since I was a kid, I have been a Super Mario Bros fan. I have played many of the video games over the years, and own two DVD collections of The Super Mario Bros Super Show. When I heard The Super Mario Bros Movie was being made I couldn’t wait to learn more about it. Recently a number of toys were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

There a lot of really nice looking toys in this set. The 5 inch toys are my favorite and the detail on each one is quite stunning. That Peach Castle playset turned out great and seems like something that could provide hours of fun. You can learn more about all of these toys here.

These ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’ toys are available now. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.