Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Check Out These ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’ Toys

Check Out These ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’ Toys

Look at these toys based off of characters from this upcoming computer animated film

by Leave a Comment

the super mario bros movie, computer animated, fantasy, comedy, adventure, bowser, toy, jakks pacific, press release, illumination, nintendo, universal pictures

Look at these ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’ Toys

Since I was a kid, I have been a Super Mario Bros fan. I have played many of the video games over the years, and own two DVD collections of The Super Mario Bros Super Show. When I heard The Super Mario Bros Movie was being made I couldn’t wait to learn more about it. Recently a number of toys were announced and here is my thoughts on them.

the super mario bros movie, computer animated, fantasy, adventure, comedy, mario with racer, toy, press release, jakks pacific, illumination, nintendo, universal pictures

(c) Universal Pictures

There a lot of really nice looking toys in this set. The 5 inch toys are my favorite and the detail on each one is quite stunning. That Peach Castle playset turned out great and seems like something that could provide hours of fun. You can learn more about all of these toys here.

the super mario bros movie, computer animated, fantasy, adventure, comedy, peach castle playset, press release, jakks pacific, illumination, nintendo, universal pictures

(c) Universal Pictures

These ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’ toys are available now. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
the super mario bros movie, computer animated, fantasy, adventure, comedy, toys, jakks pacific, press release, illumination, nintendo, universal pictures

(c) Universal Pictures

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x