Check out These Avatar The Last Airbender Funko Pops

Get your first look at these recently announced Avatar The Last Airbender Funko Pops

by Leave a Comment

Take a look at these Avatar The Last Airbender Funko Pops

It took me a good while before I finally checked out Avatar The Last Airbender. Once I finally did, I was surprised I hadn’t watched it sooner. The show told an amazing story, had lovable characters and dastardly villains. The animation was superb and it had an amazing voice cast, including some well known actors. Recently some new Funko Pops got announced and here is what I thought of them.

(c) Funko

These Funko Pops all look amazing. Fire Lord Ozai is wonderful and brings to life the essence of this villain. The Aang All Elements turned out great and captures an important moment for this character. Suki also looks quite good and it is nice to see this character finally gets its own Funko Pop. You can pre-order these Avatar The Last Airbender Funko Pops here.

(c) Funko

These Avatar The Last Airbender Funko Pops arrive July 2021. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

(c) Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

