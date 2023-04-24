Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / 'Cocaine Bear' Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘Cocaine Bear’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

This wacky comedy is out now on Blu-Ray and is loaded with tons of bonus content

‘Cocaine Bear’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I enjoy a horror film now and again. A good comedy movie is always a joy to watch, especially when they make me laugh until it hurts. When I heard about Cocaine Bear, it seemed like it could be a fun film to watch. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Universal Pictures

You can read the plot for Cocaine Bear here:

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.

(c) Universal Pictures

This was a really fun film to watch. The story is a zany one, and goes off the rails more than once. Yet that is what makes this movie a blast to watch, you never really know what is going to happen next. Once this tale comes to a close, life for the survivors will never be the same. ‘All Roads Lead to Cokey: The Making of COCAINE BEAR’ had the director and crew talking about making this film and how much the fun the cast had working on it. ‘UnBEARable Bloodbath: Dissecting the Kills’ shows how some of the gory kill scenes in this film were brought to life. There is also an alternate ending and a hilarious gag reel.

Cocaine Bear is available now on Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

