‘Cocaine Bear’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I enjoy a horror film now and again. A good comedy movie is always a joy to watch, especially when they make me laugh until it hurts. When I heard about Cocaine Bear, it seemed like it could be a fun film to watch. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Cocaine Bear here:

Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.

This was a really fun film to watch. The story is a zany one, and goes off the rails more than once. Yet that is what makes this movie a blast to watch, you never really know what is going to happen next. Once this tale comes to a close, life for the survivors will never be the same. ‘All Roads Lead to Cokey: The Making of COCAINE BEAR’ had the director and crew talking about making this film and how much the fun the cast had working on it. ‘UnBEARable Bloodbath: Dissecting the Kills’ shows how some of the gory kill scenes in this film were brought to life. There is also an alternate ending and a hilarious gag reel.

Cocaine Bear is available now on Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.