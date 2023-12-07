Get Daily Email
A Day Gets Turned Upside Down in 'Sick Day Jitters'

A Day Gets Turned Upside Down in ‘Sick Day Jitters’

Kids in a classroom get shocking news when they find out their teacher is sick in bed

‘Sick Day Jitters’ is out now

I enjoy reading children’s fiction. No two stories are alike and they have taken me on some exciting adventures. When I heard about Sick Day Jitters I wad hoping I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Sick Day Jitters here:

Everyone has the jitters at the thought of a day without their favorite teacher!

When the substitute teacher doesn’t show up, the other adults in the building pitch in. The art teacher runs a writing workshop, the school nurse teaches science, and the math teacher leads reading! Alternating perspectives show the day from the students’ point of view and from Mrs. Hartwell’s as the kids keep her informed through a flurry of humorous electronic updates.

I enjoyed reading this book. A classroom gets a shock when their teacher ends up calling out sick for the day. When the substitute doesn’t show, these kids aren’t sure what to do. Luckily some of the other faculty help out, and the day moves along just fine. The illustrations are stunning and do a great job helping move this story along. Most kids will have a good time reading this book.

Sick Day Jitters is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

