We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / A&E / Deanna Learns a Shocking Truth About Jack in ‘Vox’

Deanna Learns a Shocking Truth About Jack in ‘Vox’

Deanna helps Jack open a red door and inside she discovers a shocking truth about him

A shocking truth about Jack gets revealed in ‘Vox’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, it looked like the USS Titan had a new captain. They wanted Jack, but Picard and Beverly refused to let him give himself up. To regain control of the ship, Picard asks Geordi to take a risk, one that might make them lose a dear friend for good this time. Once they regain control of the ship, this old crew comes together to figure out what the changelings might be planning for Frontier Day. Now Deanna learns a shocking truth about Jack in ‘Vox’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Vox’ here:

A devastating revelation about Jack alters the course of Picard’s life forever – and uncovers a truth that threatens every soul in the Federation. The final battle begins as Picard and his crew race to save the galaxy from annihilation – but not without a gut-wrenching cost.

We see Deanna helping Jack open a strange red door at the start of this episode. Once it opens, Deanna runs out of the room immediately. Jack wonders what did she see, and Deanna gives Beverly and Picard some shocking news. Once Jack learns about this new part of themselves, they decide to do something drastic. This crew tries to stop them, but this proves futile. Next we see this ship arrive for Frontier Day where something terrible ends up happening. Just when hope seems lost, Geordi shows this old crew something that proves this fight isn’t over yet.

Star Trek: Picard ‘Vox’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

