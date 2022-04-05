Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / 'Death on the Nile' Is Available Now on Digital

‘Death on the Nile’ Is Available Now on Digital

The next film in this murder mystery franchise is available now on digital

death on the nile, mystery, adaptation, kenneth branagh, gal gadot, digital, review, 20th century studios

‘Death on the Nile’ is available now on Digital

I enjoy most films that Kenneth Branagh has directed. He did an amazing job with Thor and helped bring a wonderful character to life. I will admit I didn’t like Murder on the Orient Express all that much. When I heard a sequel was being made I had my doubts if it would be good or not. I was able to get a digital code for Death on the Nile and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Death on the Nile here:

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s spectacular Egyptian vacation aboard a river boat becomes a terrifying search for a murderer after a picture-perfect couple’s honeymoon is cut tragically short. Based on Agatha Christie’s novel, this tale of passion and jealousy is filled with wicked twists and turns until its shocking finale.

Death on the Nile gets 8.5/ 10. The story was much more interesting and we learned a bit about the tragic past of this great detective. The story never dragged on and moved at a steady pace. Once the murder happens Poirot has a tough case ahead of them. The ending had a few cliches thrown in but these didn’t hurt this movie in my eyes. Most people will have a great time watching this movie.

Death on the Nile is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

