Home / A&E / Devi Learns Some Tough Lessons in 'Never Have I Ever' Season 1

Devi Learns Some Tough Lessons in ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 1

She has some difficult growing pains thanks to a terrible tragedy that happened months ago

never have i ever, tv show, comedy, drama, season 1, review, netflix

Hear a good coming of age story in ‘Never Have I Ever’ season 1

There are a lot of good shows to watch on Netflix. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been great so far, and Sex Education had a strong start. So when I saw the trailer for Never Have I Ever I was looking forward to watching it. I was able to get screeners for season 1 and here is what I thought of them.

never have i ever, tv show, comedy, drama, season 1, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Never Have I Ever season 1 here:

A new coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars newcomer,  Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

never have i ever, tv show, comedy, drama, season 1, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

This show was great pretty much right from the start. Having lost a parent only months ago myself, I could somewhat relate to what Devi was going through. This show told a little rough around the edges tale, but that was one of the things that made it a blast to watch. Devi wasn’t perfect, she made mistakes, but over time she found a way to make amends and learn from them. Her friends also went through changes, and this friendship had plenty of tumultuous times this season. As this season drew to a close, it looks like a love triangle has begun to form.

never have i ever, tv show, comedy, drama, season 1, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

Never Have I Ever season 1 is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

