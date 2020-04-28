Devi Learns Some Tough Lessons in ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 1

Hear a good coming of age story in ‘Never Have I Ever’ season 1

There are a lot of good shows to watch on Netflix. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been great so far, and Sex Education had a strong start. So when I saw the trailer for Never Have I Ever I was looking forward to watching it. I was able to get screeners for season 1 and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Never Have I Ever season 1 here:

A new coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars newcomer, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

This show was great pretty much right from the start. Having lost a parent only months ago myself, I could somewhat relate to what Devi was going through. This show told a little rough around the edges tale, but that was one of the things that made it a blast to watch. Devi wasn’t perfect, she made mistakes, but over time she found a way to make amends and learn from them. Her friends also went through changes, and this friendship had plenty of tumultuous times this season. As this season drew to a close, it looks like a love triangle has begun to form.

Never Have I Ever season 1 is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.