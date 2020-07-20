An Enemy Asks Courtney for Help in ‘Brainwave Jr’

An enemy comes to Courtney for help in ‘Brainwave Jr’

Last time on Stargirl, we learned the origins of Brainwave. We saw when they first got their powers, and over the years how they refined them. As this was going on, someone else started developing similar abilities. Courtney thought they might make a good member for the team, but her teammates thought otherwise. As this episode came to a close, we saw this powerful enemy awaken after something awful happened. Now someone asks Courtney for help in ‘Brainwave Jr’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Brainwave Jr’ here:

As Henry Jr. hones his newfound skills, uncovered secrets from his family’s past force him to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Courtney, Yolanda, Beth and Rick’s latest plan brings them face to face with a member of the ISA. Finally, tensions between Pat and Barbara force her to revisit her own past.

Someone learns the truth about Courtney and Pat in ‘Brainwave Jr’. They are very upset about it, and it looks like this news might bring with it some serious consequences. Meanwhile a villain wakes up, and seems to have forgotten the last ten years of their life. When they hear about someone’s new abilities, they couldn’t be happier. Something happens to Courtney’s staff, and to find it she might need to team up with someone. Her friends aren’t too happy about it, but agree to help out. Along the way, they end up running into a few ISA members, and discover some shocking things about them. As this episode comes to a close, something happens that shakes this team to its core.

Stargirl ‘Brainwave Jr’ airs on DC Universe tomorrow. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.