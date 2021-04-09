Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Evan Tries to Recruit a new Player to the Team in ‘Breakaway’

Evan Tries to Recruit a new Player to the Team in ‘Breakaway’

After their terrible first loss as a team Evan tries many tactics to recruit a new player

by Leave a Comment

breakaway, game changers, the mighty ducks, tv show, sports, comedy, season 1, review, disney plus

Evan tries to get someone to join the team in ‘Breakaway’

Last time on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, this team needed to prepare for their first game. Their coach had some odd ways to get them ready, and Evan feared it might not be enough. Morale on the team was low thanks to not having the right equipment. A surprise tip from Bombay raised this teams spirits a tad though. Yet as this episode came to a close, it became clear training for this team has only just begun. Now Evan tries to get someone to join the team in ‘Breakaway’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

breakaway, game changers, the mighty ducks, tv show, sports, comedy, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Breakaway’ here:

Alex tries to be a real coach, Evan recruits Sofi, and the team gets unexpected help…from Bombay.

breakaway, game changers, the mighty ducks, tv show, sports, comedy, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

The team is still reeling from their first defeat in ‘Breakaway’. It becomes clear to Evan that they need help, and he has an idea where they can get it. He tries to recruit Sofi again, but his first attempt doesn’t go great. Then he asks the team for help, but things still don’t go as planned. As a game against the Mighty Ducks looms closer, this team seems to be in big trouble. But when all seems lost, a surprise play gives them all the morale boost they so badly needed. As this episode comes to a close, something happens none of them saw coming.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
breakaway, game changers, the mighty ducks, tv show, sports, comedy, season 1, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers ‘Breakaway’ is available now on Disney Plus.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x