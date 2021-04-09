Evan Tries to Recruit a new Player to the Team in ‘Breakaway’

Evan tries to get someone to join the team in ‘Breakaway’

Last time on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, this team needed to prepare for their first game. Their coach had some odd ways to get them ready, and Evan feared it might not be enough. Morale on the team was low thanks to not having the right equipment. A surprise tip from Bombay raised this teams spirits a tad though. Yet as this episode came to a close, it became clear training for this team has only just begun. Now Evan tries to get someone to join the team in ‘Breakaway’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Breakaway’ here:

Alex tries to be a real coach, Evan recruits Sofi, and the team gets unexpected help…from Bombay.

The team is still reeling from their first defeat in ‘Breakaway’. It becomes clear to Evan that they need help, and he has an idea where they can get it. He tries to recruit Sofi again, but his first attempt doesn’t go great. Then he asks the team for help, but things still don’t go as planned. As a game against the Mighty Ducks looms closer, this team seems to be in big trouble. But when all seems lost, a surprise play gives them all the morale boost they so badly needed. As this episode comes to a close, something happens none of them saw coming.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers ‘Breakaway’ is available now on Disney Plus.