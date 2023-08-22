‘Fast X’ Is Out Now on Digital

‘Fast X’ is available now on Digital

I wasn’t too impressed with the first Fast and the Furious film. The plot was boring, slow and just not that amazing. I didn’t return to the series until Fate of the Furious, and man had this series changed much in that time. There was a great cast that helped tell an action packed story. F9 took this series to new heights and had this team face a powerful villain. When I heard Fast X was coming out on digital I was looking forward to checking this sequel out. I was able to get a digital code for this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Fast X here:

Ever since their saga started on the streets of L.A.’s underground racing scene, Dom Toretto and his family have overcome impossible odds to outsmart, out-nerve and out-drive every foe. Yet when the team took down a nefarious kingpin back in Brazil, they had no idea his son Dante (Jason Momoa) was watching from the shadows. More lethal than any other enemy they’ve faced, Dante now rises as a terrifying new nemesis who’s fueled by revenge and determined to shatter their family and destroy everything and everyone that Dom loves. From London and Brazil to Antarctica and Rome, new alliances are forged and old enemies resurface. But everything changes after Dom discovers his eight-year-old son is Dante’s ultimate target.

This was an okay film. There is a ton of action, and the story moves along well for the most part. Yet it loses some momentum towards the end, and just doesn’t do a good job bringing this film to a close. ‘Xtreme Rides of Fast X’ takes a look at some of the cars in this film, and how the crew helped bring them to life. ‘Belles of the Brawl’ revealed how the cast and crew helped bring an amazing action scene together. There is also a pretty funny Gag Reel.

Fast X is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and Digital. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.