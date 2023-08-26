A Fintastic Story Gets Told in ‘Mermaid Day’

A great tale gets told in ‘Mermaid Day’

I had a lot of fun reading Unicorn Night. We saw these magical creatures get ready for bed, and it was a joy watching this story unfold. When I heard about Mermaid Day I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Mermaid Day here:

On Mermaid Day, the mer-queen throws a fin-tastic party! She decorates her underwater castle and creatures of all kinds swim inside to celebrate together. Dolphins dance, narwhals play ring toss, and as night falls, the guests prepare to say goodnight to a mer-mazing day. But are all welcome to celebrate under the sea?

This was a really fun book to read. A queen is throwing a huge undersea party, and everyone seems to be invited. We see these creatures playing games and dancing along to the music the band is playing. Once this story comes to a close, it is clear this will be a party everyone is going to be talking about for years to come.

Mermaid Day is out now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.