Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Fintastic Story Gets Told in ‘Mermaid Day’

A Fintastic Story Gets Told in ‘Mermaid Day’

Join as bunch of different sea creatures as they attend a one of a kind undersea party

by Leave a Comment

mermaid day, children's fiction, diana murray, net galley, review, sourcebooks kids

A great tale gets told in ‘Mermaid Day’

I had a lot of fun reading Unicorn Night. We saw these magical creatures get ready for bed, and it was a joy watching this story unfold. When I heard about Mermaid Day I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Mermaid Day here:

On Mermaid Day, the mer-queen throws a fin-tastic party! She decorates her underwater castle and creatures of all kinds swim inside to celebrate together. Dolphins dance, narwhals play ring toss, and as night falls, the guests prepare to say goodnight to a mer-mazing day. But are all welcome to celebrate under the sea?

This was a really fun book to read. A queen is throwing a huge undersea party, and everyone seems to be invited. We see these creatures playing games and dancing along to the music the band is playing. Once this story comes to a close, it is clear this will be a party everyone is going to be talking about for years to come.

Mermaid Day is out now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x