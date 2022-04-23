Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Five Ways to Promote Your Music More Effectively in 2022

Five Ways to Promote Your Music More Effectively in 2022

Running a successful DJ business is as much about marketing, promotion and PR as it is putting on a consistently outstanding performance.

Competition on the pro DJ circuit is ferocious. These days, epic skills and a solid repertoire alone are not enough.

Instead, getting ahead is as much about how you promote yourself as it is your talents as a DJ. If you are serious about making it big, you need to invest the necessary time and effort in your promotional strategy.

With this in mind, here are five essential ways to promote your music more effectively in 2022:

#1 – Hire a PR Professional

Freelance PR experts are surprisingly cheap to hire, though can also be highly worth it. However well you know the DJ business, you are not a full-time PR professional…period. Hence, it pays to join forces with someone who knows how to generate positive PR.

Try setting up yourself with a three-month trial with a freelance PR expert and see how it works first-hand, maybe include this within a DJ Finance package that you have created for yourself.

#2 – Reach Out to YouTube Influencers

If your music is as good as you think it is, you should have no trouble getting at least a handful of micro-influencers on board with what you do. Reaching out to influential faces on YouTube is something you should be doing on a regular basis.

Bear in mind that a single recommendation (or even just a positive word) from the right influencer can be all it takes to go viral.

#3 – Get on Spotify Playlists

Likewise, getting your work featured on a popular Spotify playlist could be the catalyst you need to hit the big time. The trouble is, that too many artists leave their tracks to their own devices, rather than actively pitching them to Spotify. Each time you release something you are genuinely proud of, be sure to submit it properly through your Spotify for Artists account.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In the meantime, work on boosting the credibility and appeal of your Spotify profile, while taking every opportunity to engage and interact with your audience.

#4 – TikTok Promotion

Paid TikTok promotion is an option, but it is far from the most effective option. Organic (non-promotional) content on TikTok always holds greater appeal than paid ads and promotional content. TikTok is the platform of the moment for artists and influencers looking to get ahead.

If you are targeting younger and dynamic audiences with your music, you can bet your bottom dollar they’re active on TikTok.

#5 – Play More Free Shows

If your goal is to simply get your name and your music out in the open, consider playing packing your DJ equipment into your bag and setting up some more free shows in and around your local area. Or if preferred, stream your live sets online via your preferred social channels. There is no better way to promote your music than to showcase it live in front of an active and engaged audience.

If you are already booking plenty of paid slots, performing for free might not be your thing. But if you are still finding your feet as a pro DJ, snapping up any slot you’re offered is advisable – paid or otherwise.

This content is brought to you by Craig Upton.

About Craig Upton

Craig Upton supports UK businesses by increasing sales growth using various marketing solutions online. Creating strategic partnerships and a keen focus on detail, Craig equips websites with the right tools to rank in organic search. Craig is also the CEO of iCONQUER, a UK based SEO Agency and has been working in the digital marketing arena for many years. A trusted SEO consultant and trainer, Craig has worked with British brands such as FT.com, djkit.comDevelopment Finance, Serimax and has also supported UK doctors, solicitors, and property developers to gain more exposure online. Craig has gained a wealth of knowledge using Google and is committed to creating new opportunities and partnerships.

