We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / A&E / Get a Glimpse Into Newlywed Life in ‘Happily Ever After’

Get a Glimpse Into Newlywed Life in ‘Happily Ever After’

In these pages take a peek into what life as a newlywed is like for this young couple

by Leave a Comment

happily ever after, comic, graphic novel, entertainment, debbie tung, net galley, review, andrews mcmeel publishing

Couples may enjoy reading ‘Happily Ever After’

I have read a few different types of comic lately. Those that stand out from the norm usually end up being a fun read for me. When I heard about Happily Ever After I was hoping I might get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Happily Ever After here:

A funny and adorable collection of comics about married life. From choosing a movie and sharing (or not sharing) dessert to snoring (naturally) and knowing when someone needs a cup of tea and a cozy blanket, Happily Ever After is the perfect gift for anyone in a relationship.

I had a great time reading this graphic novel. Each panel made me laugh, some more than others. It wasn’t too hard to relate to some of these pages, and the truth they revealed made it a real blast to read. The ending was a nice surprise, and made me look forward to where this couple might be heading next. This won’t be a graphic novel for everyone, but I think some people will like it.

Happily Ever After and Everything in Between is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

