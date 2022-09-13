Get Taken on an Action Packed Ride in ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’

An action packed story gets told in ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’

I have been lucky to watch a fair amount of animated shows lately. Castlevania was amazing and took viewers on a wild adventure. Samurai Rabbit told the story of a descendant of a well known character. When I first heard about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners I hoped I might get a chance to watch it. I was able to get screeners for this show and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Cyberpunk Edgerunners here:

The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

I had a blast watching this show. Life for David is not glamorous, and he doesn’t seem to have a lot of friends. After a terrible tragedy occurs, he makes a decision that changes his life forever. He joins a crew and meets someone who gives his life meaning again. Together they go on all kinds of missions taking down some bad people. Yet along the way people are lost and the missions keep getting more dangerous. As this series comes to a close a choice is made to save someone from an awful situation.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is available now on Netflix.