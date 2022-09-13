Get Daily Email
Get Taken on an Action Packed Ride in ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’

Follow a teen as they take a big risk that will change their life in more ways than one

An action packed story gets told in ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’

I have been lucky to watch a fair amount of animated shows lately. Castlevania was amazing and took viewers on a wild adventure. Samurai Rabbit told the story of a descendant of a well known character. When I first heard about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners I hoped I might get a chance to watch it. I was able to get screeners for this show and here is my thoughts on them.

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Cyberpunk Edgerunners here:

The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

(c) Netflix

I had a blast watching this show. Life for David is not glamorous, and he doesn’t seem to have a lot of friends. After a terrible tragedy occurs, he makes a decision that changes his life forever. He joins a crew and meets someone who gives his life meaning again. Together they go on all kinds of missions taking down some bad people. Yet along the way people are lost and the missions keep getting more dangerous. As this series comes to a close a choice is made to save someone from an awful situation.

(c) Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is available now on Netflix.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

