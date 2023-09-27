Get Taken on an Educational Adventure in ‘Smarty Ants’

A great story gets told in ‘Smarty Ants’

I have read a good amount of children’s fiction lately. No two books are alike and many of them have taken me on some great adventures. When I heard about Smarty Ants I hoped it might be a fun read. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Smarty Ants here:

Ants are busy little creatures, and these smarty ants are extra busy using their math skills! They are ready to build one gigantic home, filled with everything an ant could want. But what happens when disaster strikes? Dynamic author duo Corey Rosen Schwartz and Kirsti Call (Mootilda’s Bad Mood and Cold Turkey) use simple addition, word play, and rhyming text to create a memorable math book that you will want to read over and over again.

Overall this was a good book. We see these ants building the perfect home, and counting while they do it. When disaster strikes, they work together to make sure everyone is okay. Some kids will have a lot of fun reading this book.

Smarty Ants is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.