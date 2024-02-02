Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Get Taken on a Zany Action Packed Adventure in ‘Argylle’

Get Taken on a Zany Action Packed Adventure in ‘Argylle’

Follow a writer who gets pulled into a spy adventure as they try to avoid some dangerous people

by Leave a Comment

argylle, comedy, spy, action, bryce dallas howard, henry cavill, sam rockwell, bryan cranston, matthew vaughn, review, universal pictures

‘Argylle’ is out now in theaters

I enjoy a good spy movie sometimes. When done right, they can be a ton of fun to watch unfold and take viewers on an action packed ride. When I heard about Argylle, I will admit I knew little about it. I was able to attend a screening of this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Argylle here:

Elly Conway is a reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Accompanied by Aiden, a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

Argylle gets 6/10. Although the plot gets messy here and there, I overall enjoyed watching this story unfold. There are a few secrets that come to the surface, but not all of them get fleshed out fully. What hurts this movie the most is the ending, although not awful it doesn’t really bring this story to a close. Some people will like this film, but it won’t be for everyone.

Argylle is out now. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x