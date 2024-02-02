Get Taken on a Zany Action Packed Adventure in ‘Argylle’

‘Argylle’ is out now in theaters

I enjoy a good spy movie sometimes. When done right, they can be a ton of fun to watch unfold and take viewers on an action packed ride. When I heard about Argylle, I will admit I knew little about it. I was able to attend a screening of this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Argylle here:

Elly Conway is a reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Accompanied by Aiden, a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

Argylle gets 6/10. Although the plot gets messy here and there, I overall enjoyed watching this story unfold. There are a few secrets that come to the surface, but not all of them get fleshed out fully. What hurts this movie the most is the ending, although not awful it doesn’t really bring this story to a close. Some people will like this film, but it won’t be for everyone.

Argylle is out now. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.