‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I really enjoyed the first two Ghostbusters films. Each one told a great story and was a ton of fun to watch unfold. As a kid I loved watching The Real Ghostbusters and had at least a few of the toys. The last Ghostbusters movie wasn’t perfect but overall I enjoyed it. When I heard about Ghostbusters: Afterlife I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Ghostbusters Afterlife here:

When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather, an original Ghostbuster, left behind.

Overall this is a good movie. The first half is slow and certainly takes a while to get interesting. Once strange things start occurring in this small town, that was when the film got good. There are a ton of throwbacks to the first movie here, and fans should enjoy most of them. As this story comes to a close a dangerous threat is stopped again. There is a good deleted scene and a ton of amazing bonus features.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.