Home / A&E / ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ is Available Now on Blu-Ray

The next ghost-busting adventure is out now and loaded with hours of bonus content

by

afterlife, ghostbusters, sequel, supernatural, comedy, blu-ray, review, sony pictures

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I really enjoyed the first two Ghostbusters films. Each one told a great story and was a ton of fun to watch unfold. As a kid I loved watching The Real Ghostbusters and had at least a few of the toys. The last Ghostbusters movie wasn’t perfect but overall I enjoyed it. When I heard about Ghostbusters: Afterlife I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Ghostbusters Afterlife here:

When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather, an original Ghostbuster, left behind.

Overall this is a good movie. The first half is slow and certainly takes a while to get interesting. Once strange things start occurring in this small town, that was when the film got good. There are a ton of throwbacks to the first movie here, and fans should enjoy most of them. As this story comes to a close a dangerous threat is stopped again. There is a good deleted scene and a ton of amazing bonus features.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

