Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Harley has a Crazy Weekend Planned in ‘Bachelorette’

Harley has a Crazy Weekend Planned in ‘Bachelorette’

She joins Ivy and a few other ladies for what she hopes to be a wild weekend

by Leave a Comment

bachelorette, harley quinn, tv show, animated, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, lake bell, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

Harley plans a wild weekend for Ivy in ‘Bachelorette’

Last time on Harley Quinn, Harley made some rash decisions. She wanted to prove to Jim Gordon that she was the worst baddie he had ever seen. Meanwhile Ivy met Kite Man’s parents, and ended up giving them a piece of her mind. Just when Harley was about to make a terrible mistake, Ivy showed up to talk her out of it. Now Harley has a fun weekend planned for Ivy in ‘Bachelorette’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

bachelorette, harley quinn, tv show, animated, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, lake bell, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

You can read the premise for ‘Bachelorette’ here:

It’s Bachelor/Bachelorette weekend for Ivy and Kite Man. Ivy and Harley finally talk about their kiss and agree it was a heat of the moment thing. Harley throws Ivy’s bachelorette party on Themyscira and despite having to deal with difficult guests (Mrs. Freeze, Catwoman, Jennifer), she’s determined to give Ivy the time of her life. Meanwhile, Kite Man is having the world’s most boring Bachelor party, which is quickly upstaged when a talking lobster visits King Shark asking him to save their underwater kingdom.

bachelorette, harley quinn, tv show, animated, comedy, action, kaley cuoco, lake bell, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

Harley promises Ivy a wild weekend in ‘Bachelorette’. Things seem okay between them once they agree their kiss was a one time thing. Kite Man is having a more laid back weekend, which takes a weird turn when King Shark finds out he has something he must do. The weekend takes a few surprise turns for Harley and Ivy, which has them question what the future means for them. Things get a little better once Harley reveals a big surprise, one that changes the entire weekend for Ivy. As this episode comes to a close, Ivy realizes she has a difficult decision to make.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
bachelorette, harley quinn, tv show, animated, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, lake bell, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) ABC

Harley Quinn ‘Bachelorette’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.