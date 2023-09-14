Harley Is Going Through an Identity Crisis in ‘Killer’s Block’

Ivy tries to take someone down in ‘Killer’s Block’

Last time on Harley Quinn, we found out who really killed Nightwing. There were also Two Harleys now, and they both wanted to try and help Ivy out with a clever plan. Once Harley learned a shocking truth, she had a difficult decision to make. Once she defeated someone, we saw something terrible happen to Batgirl. Now Harley is having an identity crisis in ‘Killer’s Block’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Killer’s Block’ here:

Harley comes to terms with recent revelations and wrestles with where she fits on the hero-villain spectrum. After growing increasingly frustrated with Lex’s power and influence, Ivy and Harley head to the moon to take him down once and for all. Meanwhile, Batgirl adjusts to her new reality.

We see Harley visiting Batgirl in the hospital at the start of this episode. She hopes Babs will be okay, and decides to catch the one responsible for what happened to her. Once she catches them, is ends up being harder to punish them than she expected it to be. While this is going on, Ivy gets frustrated and decides to end Lex once and for all. Harley agrees to help her, but still isn’t sure if she is a villain or a hero. Yet as this episode comes to a close, we see a new team come together.

