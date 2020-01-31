Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Harley Decides to Head Back Home in ‘Bensonhurst’

Harley Decides to Head Back Home in ‘Bensonhurst’

After a falling out with her crew, she decides it is time to head back home

by Leave a Comment

bensonhurst, harley quinn, tv show, animated, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

Harley chooses to return home in ‘Bensonhurst’

Last time on Harley Quinn, she made a few bad decisions. These ending up costing her quite dearly. Not only did a member of her crew get hurt, but Ivy ended up getting captured. After all this, she decides to head back home in ‘Bensonhurst’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is what I thought of it.

bensonhurst, harley quinn, tv show, animated, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

You can read the premise for ‘Bensonhurst’ here:

After a falling out with her crew, Harley heads back home to Bensonhurst, where her doting mother waits for her…and her deadbeat dad, who’s more dangerous than anticipated.

bensonhurst, harley quinn, tv show, animated, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

Harley returns home in ‘Bensonhurst’. She was happy to see her mom again, but her dad not so much. He made her do something when she was younger, and she still hasn’t forgiven him. A part of her hopes he has changed, but when someone tries to kill her she instantly knows who is behind it. Meanwhile Ivy is in serious trouble, and asks Frank to get Harley to help her escape. As this episode comes to a close Harley decides to leave and the mission to save Ivy begins.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
bensonhurst, harley quinn, tv show, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, alan tudyk, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

Harley Quinn ‘Bensonhurst’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.