Harley Decides to Head Back Home in ‘Bensonhurst’

Harley chooses to return home in ‘Bensonhurst’

Last time on Harley Quinn, she made a few bad decisions. These ending up costing her quite dearly. Not only did a member of her crew get hurt, but Ivy ended up getting captured. After all this, she decides to head back home in ‘Bensonhurst’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Bensonhurst’ here:

After a falling out with her crew, Harley heads back home to Bensonhurst, where her doting mother waits for her…and her deadbeat dad, who’s more dangerous than anticipated.

Harley returns home in ‘Bensonhurst’. She was happy to see her mom again, but her dad not so much. He made her do something when she was younger, and she still hasn’t forgiven him. A part of her hopes he has changed, but when someone tries to kill her she instantly knows who is behind it. Meanwhile Ivy is in serious trouble, and asks Frank to get Harley to help her escape. As this episode comes to a close Harley decides to leave and the mission to save Ivy begins.

