Harley Tries to Reconnect with Someone in ‘Dye Hard’

Last time on Harley Quinn, Harley had a wild weekend planned for Ivy. Although the weekend started off as a dud, things got better as it moved along. Something unexpected happened during the weekend and left Ivy with a tough decision to make. As this episode came to a close, Ivy told Harley her decision. Now Harley decides to try to reconnect with someone in ‘Dye Hard’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is what I thought of it.

Fresh off Ivy rebuffing her and now alone on Christmas Eve, Harley reconnects with a now-sane Joker. With Ivy out of the picture, Harley needs a new best friend and sane Joker seems like the perfect confidant. Harley heads with sane Joker to his favorite hang out spot… Wayne Tower. Their dinner at Wayne Tower gets hijacked by an escaped Riddler as Joker’s old memories start to be triggered. Meanwhile Gordon deals with the rising Para-Demon infestation, only to end up drawn into the chaos at Wayne Tower as the pests find themselves with a mysterious new master…

Harley hopes to let off some steam in ‘Dye Hard’. She goes out for a drink, and runs into a now sane Joker. When a gang shows up to rob the place, Harley knows she needs to find a way out of there. Sadly, she is handcuffed to sane Joker, and this only makes getting out of this place tougher. After they get out of there, she bumps into her crew and finds out who is now in charge of the Para-Demons. The city is in serious danger, and to save it Harley has a difficult decision to make.

