We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / A&E / ‘Haunted Mansion’ Is Out Now on Digital

‘Haunted Mansion’ Is Out Now on Digital

This thrilling movie is out now on digital and comes with some great bonus content

‘Haunted Mansion’ is out now on Digital

I enjoyed most of The Pirates of the Carribean movies. They told some action packed stories and were a lot of fun to watch them unfold. The first Haunted Mansion film was okay, but I wouldn’t watch it again. When I heard a new movie was coming out, I wasn’t sure if it would be good or not. Thankfully it ended up being better than I expected it to be. When I heard this movie was coming out on digital, I hoped I would get a chance to watch it again. I was able to get a digital code for this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Haunted Mansion here:

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, this film tells the story of Gabbie, a single mom, who discovers that the home she and her son share is haunted by irksome ghosts. Hoping to restore domestic tranquility, Gabbie recruits a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid the house of the supernatural squatters.

I had a lot of fun watching this movie again. There is a ton of great throwbacks to the ride, and it tells a really good story. This film has a perfect blend of comedy, drama and some good horror elements. Once this adventure comes to a close, life for these people will be changed forever. ‘Making Haunted Mansion’ had the crew talk about all the work they put in bringing this movie to life. ‘999 Happy Haunts’ revealed some cool easter eggs that only the most astute film viewer would notice. There is also a pretty funny Gag Reel.

Haunted Mansion is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

