We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / A&E / Have Some Good Laughs Reading ‘Why Are You Like This’

Have Some Good Laughs Reading ‘Why Are You Like This’

This collection of comics puts a humorous spin on marriage, adulthood and so much more

As a kid, I always enjoyed the comics section of the local newspaper. The cartoons in there always made me laugh, and told the continuing adventures of many beloved characters. In my adult years, I have been lucky to read a couple comic collections. When I heard about Why Are You Like This I hoped I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Why Are You Like This here:

“Opposites attract” has never rung truer when it comes to vivacious extrovert Meg and her level-headed introvert husband, Carson. Carson makes his coffee with only the finest locally roasted beans; Meg microwaves two-day-old joe. Carson is reserved and rarely opens up to friends; Meg ensures everyone in her life—including her mailman—knows about her hemorrhoid. From the joys of marrying your best friend to the bizarre musings of a twelve-pound pup to the humor and heartbreak of anxiety, Meg’s all-too-relatable comics leave no stone unturned.

I had a hard time putting this book down. Each comic was hilarious, and I could certainly relate to some of them. This collection puts a humorous spin on being an adult, and how it isn’t always as easy as it looks. This might not be a collection for everyone, but some people will enjoy reading it.

Why Are You Like This is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

