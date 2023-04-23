Have Some Good Laughs Reading ‘Why Are You Like This’

Have Some Laughs Reading ‘Why Are You Like This’

As a kid, I always enjoyed the comics section of the local newspaper. The cartoons in there always made me laugh, and told the continuing adventures of many beloved characters. In my adult years, I have been lucky to read a couple comic collections. When I heard about Why Are You Like This I hoped I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Why Are You Like This here:

“Opposites attract” has never rung truer when it comes to vivacious extrovert Meg and her level-headed introvert husband, Carson. Carson makes his coffee with only the finest locally roasted beans; Meg microwaves two-day-old joe. Carson is reserved and rarely opens up to friends; Meg ensures everyone in her life—including her mailman—knows about her hemorrhoid. From the joys of marrying your best friend to the bizarre musings of a twelve-pound pup to the humor and heartbreak of anxiety, Meg’s all-too-relatable comics leave no stone unturned.

I had a hard time putting this book down. Each comic was hilarious, and I could certainly relate to some of them. This collection puts a humorous spin on being an adult, and how it isn’t always as easy as it looks. This might not be a collection for everyone, but some people will enjoy reading it.

Why Are You Like This is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.