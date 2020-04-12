Have some laughs reading ‘We Should Improve Society Somewhat’
I can’t say I am a big political person. I try to follow it, but this day and age it isn’t always an easy thing to do. These days I keep up with current events thanks to shows like SNL, and have some good laughs. When I heard about We Should Improve Society Somewhat I hoped I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.
You can read the plot for We Should Improve Society Somewhat here:
Matt Bors makes the bold declaration that We Should Improve Society Somewhat in this collection of comics from The Nib’s Editor and Publisher, Matt Bors. Bors has been working as a cartoonist for more than a decade, and this new collection captures a mix of his timely strips based on today’s incredibly politically-divided environment, along with a curated selection of his timelessly funny earlier strips.
There’s never been a better time to get off Twitter and pick up a book! (Seriously someone please tell him to get off Twitter and read a book).
I had a great time reading this graphic novel. The strips were a bit dark sometimes, but this was necessary to get the point across. They take plenty of jabs at current politics, and there are some strong truths to see in them. This may not be a graphic novel for everyone, but I think some people will find it funny.
We Should Improve Society Somewhat is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and at Indiebound.
