Help Support Immersive Artists In Time For The Holidays: WATCH

Responding to the lack of financial help available to performers & musicians most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, impresario Nick Atkinson has put together a once in a lifetime collaboration fundraising production celebrating the hope, joy, and spirit of the Holidays.
Screenshot above: Toru Dodu, Nick Parkinson, and Stephanie Amoroso.
Atkinson, the Australian actor, and singer best known for creating & playing Maximilian Martel, the iconic emcee of Broadway sensation Sleep No More joined with New York jazz pianist extraordinaire, Toru Dodo for the seven-track EP entitled Saint Nick Presents: A Very Dodo Christmas.
Atkinson produced the EP remotely with contributing artists hailing from far-flung locales ranging from New York and Los Angeles to Iowa, and Europe.
Most of the singers appeared in the off-Broadway sensation Sleep No More at the McKittrick Hotel. Performances in order of appearance include Atkinson, Toru Dodo, Elizabeth Romanski, Julia Haltigan, Christopher Scott, Annie Goodchild, John William Watkins, The Dragon Sisters, and Steph Amoroso.
100% of the proceeds will go directly to support the artists involved.
The album artwork was designed by acclaimed New York illustrator AE Kieran.
The EP is available everywhere now.
