We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / A&E / Important Preparations are Made in ‘Til Death Do Us Part’

Important Preparations are Made in ‘Til Death Do Us Part’

Ryn, Ben and Maddie do all they can to prepare for the next attack by Tia and her followers

Preparations get made for an attack in ‘Til Death Do Us Part’

Last time on Siren, Maddie learns the truth about someone. At first she is upset she was lied to, but realizes this might be a good thing. Ben, Maddie and Ryn take a trip where they hope to gain more allies in their fight against Tia. Things look hopeless at first, but when they find a way to help this tribe out, things are starting to look up. As this episode comes to a close, Tia begins to put her plan into motion. Now preparations are made for an upcoming attack in ‘Til Death Do Us Part’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ here:

Ryn, Ben and Maddie must protect Bristol Cove from Tia’s army. Meanwhile, Ben’s injections are producing unexpected results, which alarms both him and the others. Xander juggles best man duties at Calvin’s wedding while also helping Helen.

(c) Freeform

These friends do all they can to prepare for another attack in ‘Til Death Do Us Part’. They come up with an idea that might stop her, but it is risky. It will mean retrieving something, and getting it won’t be easy. Meanwhile an old friend of Xander’s reaches out for help, and he is only too happy to oblige. This also gives him a chance to help Helen out with something. Ben and Ryn start to wonder about their future together, which leads them to make an important vow. As this episode comes to a close, something very bad ends up happening to Xander. To learn more about Siren click on this website.

(c) Freeform

Siren ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Become a Member

