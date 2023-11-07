Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Is Out Now on Blu-Ray

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Is Out Now on Blu-Ray

The final film in this horror saga is available now on Blu-Ray

by Leave a Comment

the red door, insidious, supernatural, horror, sequel, blu-ray, review, sony pictures home entertainment

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I never saw the first two Insidious movies. I heard they were good, just never got a chance to check them out. Insidious 3 was an okay film, and Insidious: The Last Key told an interesting story. When I heard Insidious: The Red Door was coming out on Blu-Ray, I hoped I might get a chance to watch it. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Insidious The Red Door here:

To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh and a college-aged Dalton must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the door.

This was overall an okay movie. It wasn’t that scary to me, and the story had its slow moments. This was countered by a few moments that were fun to watch unfold. Once this story comes to a close, life for this family will be changed forever. Some people might like this film, but it won’t be for everyone.

Insidious: The Red Door is available now on Blu-Ray and DVD.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x