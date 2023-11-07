‘Insidious: The Red Door’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I never saw the first two Insidious movies. I heard they were good, just never got a chance to check them out. Insidious 3 was an okay film, and Insidious: The Last Key told an interesting story. When I heard Insidious: The Red Door was coming out on Blu-Ray, I hoped I might get a chance to watch it. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Insidious The Red Door here:

To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh and a college-aged Dalton must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the door.

This was overall an okay movie. It wasn’t that scary to me, and the story had its slow moments. This was countered by a few moments that were fun to watch unfold. Once this story comes to a close, life for this family will be changed forever. Some people might like this film, but it won’t be for everyone.

Insidious: The Red Door is available now on Blu-Ray and DVD.