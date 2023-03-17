Introducing: Yvonne Sandomir, a Powerful Voice for True Survivors

—

Yvonne Sandomir is on a mission to inspire and share something more profound with people. For this reason, she created a podcast called “Survivor Strong,” about raising awareness of sexual abuse and domestic violence.

Yvonne supports victims hoping to create a community based on protection, and safety for people who need it most. In addition to her Podcast, which is available on Fireside, Facebook, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart, and Youtube, she is also an author.

Her book, “The Invisible Girl: A Memoir,” is a personal account of some of her most traumatic moments, especially regarding the childhood violence she endured growing up. Life was challenging for Yvonne. Instead of giving up on the darkness, she embraced the light, bringing strength and positivity to others and using her painful experiences to share and make others understand that they are not alone in their struggles.

Please learn more about Yvonne Sandomir by visiting her “Survivor Strong” Podcast and “The Invisible Girl: A Memoir” website.

