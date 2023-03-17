Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Introducing: Yvonne Sandomir, a Powerful Voice for True Survivors

Introducing: Yvonne Sandomir, a Powerful Voice for True Survivors

by Leave a Comment

Yvonne Sandomir is on a mission to inspire and share something more profound with people. For this reason, she created a podcast called “Survivor Strong,” about raising awareness of sexual abuse and domestic violence.

Yvonne supports victims hoping to create a community based on protection, and safety for people who need it most. In addition to her Podcast, which is available on Fireside, Facebook, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart, and Youtube, she is also an author.

Her book, “The Invisible Girl: A Memoir,” is a personal account of some of her most traumatic moments, especially regarding the childhood violence she endured growing up. Life was challenging for Yvonne. Instead of giving up on the darkness, she embraced the light, bringing strength and positivity to others and using her painful experiences to share and make others understand that they are not alone in their struggles.

Please learn more about Yvonne Sandomir by visiting her “Survivor Strong”  Podcast and “The Invisible Girl: A Memoir” website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This content is brought to you by Jacob Lee

Photos provided with permission from Yvonne Sandomir

About Jacob Lee

Jacob lee is a Digital Strategist by profession for more than 3 years already. He has built relationships and developed strategies that help further grow businesses. He is known for his unrivaled will to win as his content effectively makes businesses take over.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x