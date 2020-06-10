Jane Feels Overwhelmed by Her New Job in ‘Leveling Up’

Jane feels a bit out of sorts in ‘Leveling Up’

Last time on The Bold Type, Sutton and Richard finally got married. The day took a surprise turn when Sutton got an amazing job offer. Kat made a big decision, and it ended up costing her dearly. Jane had a serious talk with Ryan, and made a tough decision. As this episode came to a close, Jane decided to get a major surgery. Now she is coming back to a new job in ‘Leveling Up’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Leveling Up’ here:

Three months after surgery, Jane returns to Scarlet with new editorial duties. Kat faces a hard truth when she’s forced to take some responsibility. Sutton goes to bat on her first shoot and gets some shocking news that upends her world.

Jane takes on new job duties in ‘Leveling Up’. Thanks to a surgery she had a few months ago, she still feels out of sorts. Kat is enjoying her unemployed life, but that changes once her parents give her some big news. She gets a good job offer, but there is one thing that makes her second guess it. Sutton is enjoying her new job so far, until she gets some shocking news about a client. This makes her hold back on a photo shoot, and she doesn’t like how it turned out. Thanks to some help from her friends, she gets a second chance to do a better one. As this episode comes to a close, Sutton comes to a surprise realization. To learn more about The Bold Type click on this website.

The Bold Type ‘Leveling Up’ airs tomorrow night on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.