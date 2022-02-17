Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Jazz is Going Through a Tough Time on ‘Ok Not To Be Ok’

Jazz is Going Through a Tough Time on ‘Ok Not To Be Ok’

Jazz has been through a lot lately and is having a hard time dealing with it all

by Leave a Comment

ok not to be ok, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, season 4, review, freeform

Jazz could be doing better on ‘Ok Not To Be Ok’

Last time on Grown-ish, Nomi decided to give someone another chance. At first she regretted it, and when her daughter got hurt she made a rash decision. But when this same person saved her daughter when she was choking, it made her rethink her decision. As this episode came to a close this person did something that took her by surprise. Now Jazz could be doing better on ‘Ok Not To Be Ok’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

ok not to be ok, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, season 4, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Ok Not To Be Ok’ here:

Jazz resumes therapy after a series of setbacks, causing her to grapple with cultural and personal perceptions surrounding mental health. Ana and Aaron innocently reconnect over their past, which makes Zoey and Vivek spin out.

ok not to be ok, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, season 4, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Jazz isn’t doing so great at the start of this episode. A lot of things have come her way recently, and it causes her to shut down for a while. Her friends have a talk with her and it seems to help a bit. After seeing her therapist, a solution to getting better is offered. Yet it isn’t an easy thing for Jazz to accept doing, even though it might help her out. Once she has a talk with someone it gives her some much needed perspective on the whole situation. As this episode comes to a close Jazz is starting to feel like her old self again.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Grown-ish ‘Ok Not To Be Ok’ airs tonight at 10/9 c on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x