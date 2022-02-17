Jazz is Going Through a Tough Time on ‘Ok Not To Be Ok’

Jazz could be doing better on ‘Ok Not To Be Ok’

Last time on Grown-ish, Nomi decided to give someone another chance. At first she regretted it, and when her daughter got hurt she made a rash decision. But when this same person saved her daughter when she was choking, it made her rethink her decision. As this episode came to a close this person did something that took her by surprise. Now Jazz could be doing better on ‘Ok Not To Be Ok’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Ok Not To Be Ok’ here:

Jazz resumes therapy after a series of setbacks, causing her to grapple with cultural and personal perceptions surrounding mental health. Ana and Aaron innocently reconnect over their past, which makes Zoey and Vivek spin out.

Jazz isn’t doing so great at the start of this episode. A lot of things have come her way recently, and it causes her to shut down for a while. Her friends have a talk with her and it seems to help a bit. After seeing her therapist, a solution to getting better is offered. Yet it isn’t an easy thing for Jazz to accept doing, even though it might help her out. Once she has a talk with someone it gives her some much needed perspective on the whole situation. As this episode comes to a close Jazz is starting to feel like her old self again.

Grown-ish 'Ok Not To Be Ok' airs tonight at 10/9 c on Freeform.