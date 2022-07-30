‘John Wick 4’ Teaser Released at San Diego Comic Con

‘John Wick 4’ teaser shown at San Diego Comic Con

I wasn’t all that impressed with John Wick. The first film had a simple plot and just a ton of crazy action scenes. The series got better with John Wick 2 as more of this secret world was revealed to audiences. In John Wick 3 we saw this deadly assassin take on all kinds of crazy situations as only they could. At San Diego Comic Con a teaser for John Wick 4 was released and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for John Wick 4 here:

John Wick takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.

This is a great teaser. We see things for John Wick only getting worse as more people are after the bounty on his head. We see him get pulled into all kinds of fights, and that it is clear a war is coming. Fans of this series will want to check this teaser out.

John Wick 4 arrives March 24, 2023.