Junior Tries to Get Into a Fraternity in ‘Look What U Started’

Junior tries to join a fraternity in ‘Look What U Started’

Last time on Grown-ish, Junior kept having issues with his roommate. No matter how hard he tried it seemed they were never going to get along. Oddly enough a bold move at a party is what changed things for them forever. As this episode came to a close it looked like they were going to get along just fine. Now Junior tries to join a fraternity in ‘Look What U Started’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Look What U Started’ here:

Eager to impress Gamma Psi Delta while pledging, Junior faces a moral dilemma when he books a controversial comedian to perform at a fundraiser. Aaron struggles to fit in with his colleagues and receives advice from Zoey about how to cope.

Junior is looking forward to joining a fraternity at the start of this episode. He has found one where he feels like he belongs and seems to get along with everyone just fine. When he hears about a way to help for an upcoming fundraiser he jumps at the chance. As this episode came to a close Junior has a difficult decision to make. You can learn more about Grown-ish here.

Grown-ish ‘Look What U Started’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.