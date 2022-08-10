Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Junior Tries to Get Into a Fraternity in ‘Look What U Started’

Junior Tries to Get Into a Fraternity in ‘Look What U Started’

Junior makes a bold move hoping it helps him get into a fraternity on campus

by Leave a Comment

look what u started, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, drama, season 5, review, freeform

Junior tries to join a fraternity in ‘Look What U Started’

Last time on Grown-ish, Junior kept having issues with his roommate. No matter how hard he tried it seemed they were never going to get along. Oddly enough a bold move at a party is what changed things for them forever. As this episode came to a close it looked like they were going to get along just fine. Now Junior tries to join a fraternity in ‘Look What U Started’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

look what u started, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, drama, season 5, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Look What U Started’ here:

Eager to impress Gamma Psi Delta while pledging, Junior faces a moral dilemma when he books a controversial comedian to perform at a fundraiser. Aaron struggles to fit in with his colleagues and receives advice from Zoey about how to cope.

look what u started, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, drama, season 5, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Junior is looking forward to joining a fraternity at the start of this episode. He has found one where he feels like he belongs and seems to get along with everyone just fine. When he hears about a way to help for an upcoming fundraiser he jumps at the chance. As this episode came to a close Junior has a difficult decision to make. You can learn more about Grown-ish here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
look what u started, grown-ish, tv show, comedy, drama, season 5, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Grown-ish ‘Look What U Started’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x