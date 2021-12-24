Kate Learns Some Shocking Truths on ‘So This is Christmas’

The mission nears its end on ‘So This is Christmas’

Last time on Hawkeye, Clint decided to do something bold. He hoped this action might bring this dangerous mission to a close. All it ended up doing was making someone realize the truth about something that happened many years ago. Meanwhile Kate tells her mom something that she hopes will keep them both safe. Yet as this episode comes to a close Kate makes a shocking discovery. Now Kate has some tough decisions to make on ‘So This is Christmas’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘So This is Christmas’ here:

Clint and Kate’s partnership is tested as they face the consequences of exposing the conspiracy.

We finally learn who is in charge of everything that has been going on at the start of this episode. They have a conversation with someone important and things don’t go that great between them. It leads the boss to make a difficult choice. Meanwhile Kate and Clint prepare to try and take them down for good. Kate also knows she has to try and save Clint from an assassin and that she has a tough choice to make. As this episode comes to a close it looks like life for Kate will never be the same.

Hawkeye ‘So This is Christmas’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.