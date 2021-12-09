Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Klarion Faces a Powerful Enemy in ‘Nomed Esir’

Klarion Faces a Powerful Enemy in ‘Nomed Esir’

To stop this deadly foe it looks like they might need help from some magical allies

nomed esir, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

Klarion takes on a powerful foe in ‘Nomed Esir’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, a new magical threat had come to Earth. While Zatanna trained her new students she felt a magical presence arrive. After her team tried to figure out what was going on they bumped into Klarion. He wasn’t happy to see them and the battle took a bad turn fast. Just when it looked like it was over for this team for some reason Klarion left. As this episode came to a close he decided to have a chat with this magical entity. Now Klarion faces a powerful magical foe in ‘Nomed Esir’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

nomed esir, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

You can read the premise for ‘Nomed Esir’ here:

Zatanna and her protégés encounter new allies…and an ancient foe.
nomed esir, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Klarion gets a visit from a strong magical foe at the start of this episode. They try to destroy him, but this proves to not be as easy as they hoped it to be. While this is going on someone shows up to have a talk with Zatanna and her team. This person asks them to help Klarion which they aren’t happy about, especially after the fight they just had with him. Yet if they don’t do this the entire world could be in serious danger. As this episode comes to a close things aren’t looking good for Klarion.

nomed esir, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Young Justice: Phantoms ‘Nomed Esir’ is available now on HBO Max.

 

