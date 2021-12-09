Klarion Faces a Powerful Enemy in ‘Nomed Esir’

Klarion takes on a powerful foe in ‘Nomed Esir’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, a new magical threat had come to Earth. While Zatanna trained her new students she felt a magical presence arrive. After her team tried to figure out what was going on they bumped into Klarion. He wasn’t happy to see them and the battle took a bad turn fast. Just when it looked like it was over for this team for some reason Klarion left. As this episode came to a close he decided to have a chat with this magical entity. Now Klarion faces a powerful magical foe in ‘Nomed Esir’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Nomed Esir’ here:

Zatanna and her protégés encounter new allies…and an ancient foe.