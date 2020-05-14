Get Daily Email
Lainey Comes to a Shocking Revelation in 'Clueless'

Lainey Comes to a Shocking Revelation in ‘Clueless’

After a relationship ends, she prepares to tell someone how she feels about them

clueless, schooled, tv show, comedy, season 2, review, abc

Lainey has a big decision to make in ‘Clueless’

I grew up in the 1990’s. It was a weird time full of lots of great songs, and some big movies came out. I have watched some episodes of Schooled, and I have to say it is an okay show. Lainey has a big decision to make in ‘Clueless’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

clueless, schooled, tv show, comedy, season 2, review, abc

(c) ABC

(c) ABC

You can read the premise for ‘Clueless’ here:

Lainey has a difficult choice regarding her relationship with Barry and her friendship with CB. Meanwhile, Coach Mellor is put in a tough parenting position when Toby is invited to prom as a freshman by a senior.

clueless, schooled, tv show, comedy, season 2, review, abc

(c) ABC

(c) ABC

Lainey finds herself in an odd situation in ‘Clueless’. A relationship has ended for her, while CB can’t stop talking about him and his girlfriend. She says she is doing fine, but that may not be the truth. Coach Mellor finds out Toby is going to prom, and couldn’t be more excited. His mood changes once he learns a truth about the situation though. Once he tells Toby, he takes it kind of hard. But after Coach Mellor has a talk with him it looks like Toby is going to be okay. As this episode comes to a close, Lainey decides to make a bold move. To learn more about Schooled click on this website.

clueless, schooled, tv show, comedy, season 2, review, abc

(c) ABC

(c) ABC

Schooled airs on Wednesdays at 8:30/ 7:30 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

