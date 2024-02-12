Look at This Action Packed ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Teaser

Take a look at this ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ teaser

Every year at the Super Bowl, we get shown some clever commercials. We also may get a chance to see some pretty cool movie trailers. Fans were given a treat this year with the premiere of the teaser for Deadpool and Wolverine. I was able to check this teaser out and here is my thoughts on it.

There is a ton going on in this teaser. We see Wade is doing pretty well, until some agents from the TVA show up. For a moment things look bleak for Wade, until they ask for his help. Next we see a bunch of action packed scenes, some that go bad real fast. As this teaser comes to a close, we see Wade ask someone for help until they realize who they are.

Deadpool and Wolverine arrives July 26th. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.