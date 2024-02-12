Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Look at This Action Packed ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Teaser

Look at This Action Packed ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Teaser

During the Super Bowl, we got our first teaser for the next Deadpool movie

by Leave a Comment

deadpool and wolverine, superhero, sequel, marvel, ryan reynolds, hugh jackman, teaser, review, marvel studios, walt disney pictures

Take a look at this ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ teaser

Every year at the Super Bowl, we get shown some clever commercials. We also may get a chance to see some pretty cool movie trailers. Fans were given a treat this year with the premiere of the teaser for Deadpool and Wolverine. I was able to check this teaser out and here is my thoughts on it.

deadpool and wolverine, superhero, sequel, marvel, ryan reynolds, hugh jackman, teaser, review, walt disney pictures

(c) Walt Disney Pictures

There is a ton going on in this teaser. We see Wade is doing pretty well, until some agents from the TVA show up. For a moment things look bleak for Wade, until they ask for his help. Next we see a bunch of action packed scenes, some that go bad real fast. As this teaser comes to a close, we see Wade ask someone for help until they realize who they are.

deadpool and wolverine, superhero, sequel, marvel, ryan reynolds, hugh jackman, teaser, review, marvel studios, walt disney pictures

(c) Walt Disney Pictures

Deadpool and Wolverine arrives July 26th. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x