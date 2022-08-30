Look at This DC Comics Wave 2 Funko NFT Set

Check out this DC Comics Wave 2 Funko NFT Set

It is no surprise DC Comics has a huge fan base. Over the years they have brought many beloved characters and villains to life. We have also seen these characters grow and change in lots of different ways. Funko has made a lot of Funko Pops of these characters and fans love adding them to their collections. Recently a new Funko NFT set was announced and here is my thoughts on it.

There are some amazing looking Funko Pops in this NFT set. The grail looks amazing and the details on the card are quite stunning. I like the direction Funko went with the Royalty pop, it is certainly a version of Freddy Funko we have never seen before. You can learn more about this Funko NFT set here.

This DC Comics Wave 2 Funko NFT set drops September 6th at 11am PT/ 2pm ET. You can follow Funko on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.