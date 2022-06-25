Look at the next set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

The Funko Soda Pop line continues to grow in popularity. Each set brings new characters to life and people love trying to get the chase variant. Earlier this week a new set was announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Vision Funko Soda

All of these funko sodas turned out great. Vision has to be my favorite and Funko made a smart move with the chase. It is about time we get a Homer Simpson funko soda and the chase fits this character quite well. You can pre-order these items here.

Homer Simpson Funko Soda

The Homer Simpson Funko Soda Arrives August 2022. The other Funko sodas come out October 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Flash Gordon Funko Soda