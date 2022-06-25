Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Look at The Next Set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Look at The Next Set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

Get your first look at the newest set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops available for pre-order now

vinyl soda, vision, flash gordon, homer simpson, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Look at the next set of Funko Vinyl Soda Pops

*this is an affiliate article

The Funko Soda Pop line continues to grow in popularity. Each set brings new characters to life and people love trying to get the chase variant. Earlier this week a new set was announced and here is my thoughts on them.

vinyl soda, vision, marvel, superhero, wandavision, tv show, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Vision Funko Soda

All of these funko sodas turned out great. Vision has to be my favorite and Funko made a smart move with the chase. It is about time we get a Homer Simpson funko soda and the chase fits this character quite well. You can pre-order these items here.

vinyl soda, homer simpson, the simpsons, tv show, animated, fox, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Homer Simpson Funko Soda

The Homer Simpson Funko Soda Arrives August 2022. The other Funko sodas come out October 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

vinyl soda, flash gordon, science fiction, fantasy, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Flash Gordon Funko Soda

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

