Look at These DC Black History Month Items

Check out this DC Black History Month merchandise

I have been a DC fan since I was a kid. I loved most of the live action movies and animated TV shows. As an adult I have gotten to read many DC graphic novels and have enjoyed each one. Fans of all ages love these characters, no matter how much they have changed over the years. Now DC and Warner Consumer Products are coming out with a ton of items for Black History Month. I was able to get some of these items and here is my thoughts on them.

Dc is releasing a lot of really cool items this month. The Static Shock sweatshirt has to be my favorite because it fits the personality of this character perfectly. The Mister Miracle graphic novel has a nice cover and seems to put a few new twists on the story of this superhero. The Other History of the DC Universe sounds like something fans of all ages are going to be eager to pick up. You can order these items here.

Mister Miracle: The Great Escape Graphic Novel

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Mister Miracle: The Great Escape and The Other History of the DC Universe are available to order now. You can follow DC Comics on Twitter and Instagram for announcements on upcoming Black History Month merchandise as it becomes available.

The Other History of the DC Universe