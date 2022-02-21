Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Look at These DC Black History Month Items

Look at These DC Black History Month Items

Check out all of this DC Black History Month merchandise and graphic novels

by Leave a Comment

black history month, dc comics, graphic novels, static shock, mister miracle, apparel, press release, dc, warnermedia

Check out this DC Black History Month merchandise

I have been a DC fan since I was a kid. I loved most of the live action movies and animated TV shows. As an adult I have gotten to read many DC graphic novels and have enjoyed each one. Fans of all ages love these characters, no matter how much they have changed over the years. Now DC and Warner Consumer Products are coming out with a ton of items for Black History Month. I was able to get some of these items and here is my thoughts on them.

black history month, static shock, sweatshirt, apparel, superhero, dc comics, press release, dc, warnermedia

(c) WarnerMedia

Dc is releasing a lot of really cool items this month. The Static Shock sweatshirt has to be my favorite because it fits the personality of this character perfectly. The Mister Miracle graphic novel has a nice cover and seems to put a few new twists on the story of this superhero. The Other History of the DC Universe sounds like something fans of all ages are going to be eager to pick up. You can order these items here.

black history month, mister miracle, great escape, dc, graphic novel, press release, dc entertainment, warnermedia

(c) WarnerMedia

Mister Miracle: The Great Escape Graphic Novel

Mister Miracle: The Great Escape and The Other History of the DC Universe are available to order now. You can follow DC Comics on Twitter and Instagram for announcements on upcoming Black History Month merchandise as it becomes available.

black history month, other history of the dc universe, book, dc, press release, dc entertainment, warnermedia

The Other History of the DC Universe

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

