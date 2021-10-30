Get Daily Email
togle menu

Home / A&E / Look at These TMNT PX Previews Funko Pops

Look at These TMNT PX Previews Funko Pops

Get your first look at this new collection of TMNT Funko Pops available for pre-order now

by Leave a Comment

tmtn, funko pop, px previews, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Check out These PX Preview TMNT Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

As a kid one show I loved watching was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I watched all the movies at the time and had a lot of the toys. In my adult years I have enjoyed most of the TV shows and films that have been made. Funko has made a fair amount of Vinyl Soda Pops and Funko Pops bases off of these characters. Earlier this week a new set of PX Previews TMNT Funko Pops got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

tmnt, casey jones, vigilante, funko pop, px previews, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

TMNT Comic Casey Jones Pop! Vinyl Figure Previews Exclusive

I love how these Funko Pops turned out. Each one looks amazing and the details fit each character perfectly. Funko made a smart move with the chase variants of each one too. Fans of all ages will definitely want to add this set to their collection. You can pre-order these Funko Pops here.

tmnt, leonardo, hero, px previews, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

TMNT Comic Leonardo Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive

These TMNT PX Previews Funko Pops arrive February 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

tmnt, shredder, villain, funko pop, px previews, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

TMNT Comic Shredder Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

