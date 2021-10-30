Look at These TMNT PX Previews Funko Pops

Check out These PX Preview TMNT Funko Pops
*this is an affiliate article
As a kid one show I loved watching was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. I watched all the movies at the time and had a lot of the toys. In my adult years I have enjoyed most of the TV shows and films that have been made. Funko has made a fair amount of Vinyl Soda Pops and Funko Pops bases off of these characters. Earlier this week a new set of PX Previews TMNT Funko Pops got announced and here is my thoughts on them.
TMNT Comic Casey Jones Pop! Vinyl Figure Previews Exclusive
I love how these Funko Pops turned out. Each one looks amazing and the details fit each character perfectly. Funko made a smart move with the chase variants of each one too. Fans of all ages will definitely want to add this set to their collection. You can pre-order these Funko Pops here.
TMNT Comic Leonardo Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive
These TMNT PX Previews Funko Pops arrive February 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
TMNT Comic Shredder Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive