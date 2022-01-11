Get Daily Email
Look at These The Batman Funko Pops

Look at These The Batman Funko Pops

Get your first look at the newest collection of The Batman Funko Pops available for pre-order now

the batman, superhero, dc, the batman, funko pop, selina kyle, riddler, batman, press release, entertainment earth, funko

Take a look at these The Batman Funko Pops

Batman has had many iterations over the years. Many of these versions have come to life in animated movies, TV shows and films. Over the years a lot of Funko Pops have been made based on these characters and fans love adding them to their collections. Last week a new set of The Batman Funko Pops got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

the batman, robert pattinson, vigilante, superhero, dc, funko pop, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Batman Funko Pop

All of these Funko Pops turned out great. I like how the Selina Kyle looks and that chase variant fits the character quite well. The Riddler Funko Pop does a good job helping bring the details of this character to life. That Batman Funko looks awesome and shows all the amazing details for this iteration of this character. You can pre-order these items here.

selina kyle, the batman, burgler, funko pop, dc, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

Selina Kyle Funko Pop

These The Batman Funko Pops arrive June 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

the batman, the riddler, villain, dc, press release, entertainment earth, funko

(c) Funko

The Riddler Funko Pop

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

