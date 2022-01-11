Take a look at these The Batman Funko Pops

*this is an affiliate article

Batman has had many iterations over the years. Many of these versions have come to life in animated movies, TV shows and films. Over the years a lot of Funko Pops have been made based on these characters and fans love adding them to their collections. Last week a new set of The Batman Funko Pops got announced and here is my thoughts on them.

Batman Funko Pop

All of these Funko Pops turned out great. I like how the Selina Kyle looks and that chase variant fits the character quite well. The Riddler Funko Pop does a good job helping bring the details of this character to life. That Batman Funko looks awesome and shows all the amazing details for this iteration of this character. You can pre-order these items here.

Selina Kyle Funko Pop

These The Batman Funko Pops arrive June 2022. You can follow Entertainment Earth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Riddler Funko Pop